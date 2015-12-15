Drop Box To Be Installed In Tygh Valley

Wasco County is going to add a new ballot drop box in Tygh Valley. It will be located at the Tygh School Community Center. County Commissioners approved the agreement for its placement on Wednesday morning. County Clerk Christy Zaugg says County staff will do the work to put the drop box in place, including security measures. Zaugg also told Commissioners they are encouraging voters to use drop boxes, noting they cannot control how long it takes for ballots to get to them through the mail. Wasco County also has drop boxes at the Wasco County Courthouse, city halls in Dufur, Maupin, and Mosier, and at the Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.