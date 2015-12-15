Donations For Fire Recovery Gathered

Officials involved in recovery efforts for the Rowena and Burdoin fires say citizens in the region have been very generous with their donations of items to help survivors with much-needed resources to rebuild. Those officials say after reconstruction efforts are underway, items will be distributed to fire survivors. Impacted residents in need of clothing and personal items may stop by Bountiful Blessings on 308 Washington Street in The Dalles or call them at 541-705-5783 for more information. In mid-August, crews at the Wahtonka Cafeteria and the Elks Lodge in The Dalles packed all the donated items and moved the entire inventory to a secure, long-term location. The second step, which will be distribution of all items, is planned for next spring as impacted residents will need items to rebuild the contents of their destroyed homes.