Donation Lifts Indian Creek Trail Completion Effort

The effort to connect the two sections of the Indian Creek Trail in Hood River has cleared a major hurdle with a significant property donation.  The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District says Kenn Francis of PRA/Brookside LLC donated a nine-acre parcel to the district, along with a conservation easement to the City of Hood River, protecting the future trail corridor and ensuring permanent public access.  The District says the project now moves into design and permitting, with engineering work planned over the coming year, with more than $120,000 already raised by the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation to help fund it.  When the connection is finished, the Indian Creek Trail will have more than four miles of continuous walking and biking access from downtown Hood River to Barrett Park, while also providing a direct trail connection between Hood River Valley High School and the Columbia Gorge Community College campus.

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