Dog Mountain Trail Permits Available Sunday

The Forest Service will start making Dog Mountain Trail System permits available Sunday at www.recreation.gov. Permits will be required on weekends from April 11 through June 7, and on Memorial Day. Additional batches of permits will be released four days prior to each permit date at 7 a.m. The permit system was put in place in 2018 for safety reasons on Highway 14. The trailhead parking lot reaches full capacity early on weekends and visitors would park along the highway and walk to access the trail system. A permit is included when visitors take the free Dog Mountain shuttle to and from the Skamania Fairgrounds in Stevenson. Seats are available on a first come, first served basis. Each permit is good for one individual on the day it is issued. The shuttle runs about every half hour from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends and Memorial Day. Additional information about shuttle operations can be found at https://www.ridecatbus.org/dog-mountain-shuttle/. Anyone using the parking lot at the Dog Mountain Trailhead will need to reserve one permit for each vehicle, not per person at www.recreation.gov. There is a $2.00 non-refundable administrative fee. The permit is only valid for the date reserved and does not guarantee a parking space at Dog Mountain Trailhead.