Discovery Center Historic Photo Archives Now Online

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center has placed its historic photos archive online, where the public can view over 30,600 images from the museum’s photo collection. A $10,000 grant from the City of The Dalles allowed the archive to be digitized. Museum Registrar Susan Buce says the photo collection dates back to the 1800’s. They come from a variety of sources, including The Dalles Chronicle and the Wasco County Pioneer Association. Many photos have come from the estates of families, and there are over 5,000 photos from the Oregon-California Trail Emigrant Inscription Collection, coming from White Salmon’s James Henderson, who photographed inscriptions left by Oregon Trail pioneers. The collection can be viewed at gorgediscovery.org.