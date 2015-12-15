Dexter Visits Hood River Council

Oregon Third District Congresswoman Maxine Dexter paid a visit to the Hood River City Council this week. Dexter didn’t make a presentation on any one topic, choosing instead to take questions from Councilors. The Portland Democrat told the Council people are finding it difficult to trust in government and the people elected to serve them, particularly at the national level. She hopes that can be rebuilt in our communities. Dexter says the most durable policy is bipartisan, but in the current climate that’s not happening.