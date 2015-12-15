Dexter Visits Hood River Council

Oregon Third District Congresswoman Maxine Dexter paid a visit to the Hood River City Council this week.  Dexter didn’t make a presentation on any one topic, choosing instead to take questions from Councilors.  The Portland Democrat told the Council people are finding it difficult to trust in government and the people elected to serve them, particularly at the national level.  She hopes that can be rebuilt in our communities.  Dexter says the most durable policy is bipartisan, but in the current climate that’s not happening.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK