Dexter Talks Immigrant Rights With HR Council

Oregon Third District Congresswoman Maxine Dexter spoke to the Hood River City Council on Monday evening about how her office is trying to protect the rights of those detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.  Dexter says her office has two bilingual caseworkers to serve immigrant families, and advises people to contact them immediately if someone you know has been detained.  Dexter added if someone sees a person being detained, it is best to use the Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition hotline.  Dexter told the Council that the rule of law is not being followed, adding this is about “who we are as Oregon.”

