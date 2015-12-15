Deep Creek Fire Now At About 500 Acres

A fire sparked Sunday afternoon southeast of Maupin near Bakeoven Road is now estimated to have burned approximately 500 acres, plus a 30-acre spot fire to the east. The Deep Creek Fire was burning in grass. Central Oregon Fire Information indicated no structures were in danger, but a solar farm was threatened. The agency said resources being brought in included engines, skidgens, water tenders, single engine air tankers, and large air tankers. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is also an 86-acre fire one-and-a-half miles north of the Rock Creek Reservoir that led to a Level 1 evacuation advisory in that area.