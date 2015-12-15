December 9 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Caldera 63, Hood River Valley 61: A 23-3 second quarter was the difference as the Wolfpack held off an Eagle comeback in the second half. J.J. Poole scored 14 points and Grant Dunn 12 for HRV, while Carter Garcia paced Caldera with 17.

The Dalles 102, Corbett 56

Stevenson 55, Trout Lake 41

Klickitat-Glenwood 89, Cornerstone Christian 47

Lyle-Wishram 53, Damascus Christian 49

Horizon Christian 51, Central Christian 45

Pilot Rock 57, Sherman 51

Girls Basketball

Hood River Valley 41, Madras 39: The Eagles used a nine-point run to start the fourth quarter to grab the victory. Addi Van Metre had seven of her 11 points in the final period, while Bella Howe scored 10. TaLisa McGill led Madras with 11.

The Dalles 80, Corbett 6

Trout Lake 55, Stevenson 17

Central Christian 59, Horizon Christian 13

Country Christian 45, Dufur 37

Pilot Rock 47, Sherman 24