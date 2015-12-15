December 9 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Caldera 63, Hood River Valley 61: A 23-3 second quarter was the difference as the Wolfpack held off an Eagle comeback in the second half. J.J. Poole scored 14 points and Grant Dunn 12 for HRV, while Carter Garcia paced Caldera with 17.
The Dalles 102, Corbett 56
Stevenson 55, Trout Lake 41
Klickitat-Glenwood 89, Cornerstone Christian 47
Lyle-Wishram 53, Damascus Christian 49
Horizon Christian 51, Central Christian 45
Pilot Rock 57, Sherman 51
Girls Basketball
Hood River Valley 41, Madras 39: The Eagles used a nine-point run to start the fourth quarter to grab the victory. Addi Van Metre had seven of her 11 points in the final period, while Bella Howe scored 10. TaLisa McGill led Madras with 11.
The Dalles 80, Corbett 6
Trout Lake 55, Stevenson 17
Central Christian 59, Horizon Christian 13
Country Christian 45, Dufur 37
Pilot Rock 47, Sherman 24