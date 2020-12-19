December 19-20 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball

Barlow 55, Hood River Valley 52

The Dalles 55, Crescent Valley 37

Madras 72, The Dalles 61

Stevenson 71, Klickitat-Glenwood 62

South Wasco 71, Imbler 39

South Wasco 62, North Clackamas Christian 55

Horizon Christian 50, C.S. Lewis Academy 35

Horizon Christian 44, Crow 34

St. Stephen’s Academy 68, Trout Lake 19

Girls Basketball

Lake Oswego 43, Hood River Valley 23

Ida B. Wells 46, Hood River Valley 19

Mountain View 37, The Dalles 32

Crook County 52, The Dalles 37

Trout Lake 66, St. Stephen’s Academy 11

Stevenson 30, Hudson’s Bay 25

C.S. Lewis Academy 51, Horizon Christian 25

Horizon Christian 25, Trinity Academy 23

Dufur 53, Ione-Arlington 27

Imbler 60, South Wasco 20

North Clackamas Christian 73, South Wasco 31

Boys Wrestling

Copeland Louis finished fourth at 132 pounds to lead the Hood River Valley effort at the Larry Owings Invitational at Canby.

Quinn Brenner, Adrian Miramontes, and Harley Scott all had third place finishes for The Dalles at the White Buffalo Invitational at Madras

Girls Wrestling

The Dalles’ Ivy Arguello won the 110 pound division at the White Buffalo Invitational at Madras