December 19-20 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball
Barlow 55, Hood River Valley 52
The Dalles 55, Crescent Valley 37
Madras 72, The Dalles 61
Stevenson 71, Klickitat-Glenwood 62
South Wasco 71, Imbler 39
South Wasco 62, North Clackamas Christian 55
Horizon Christian 50, C.S. Lewis Academy 35
Horizon Christian 44, Crow 34
St. Stephen’s Academy 68, Trout Lake 19
Girls Basketball
Lake Oswego 43, Hood River Valley 23
Ida B. Wells 46, Hood River Valley 19
Mountain View 37, The Dalles 32
Crook County 52, The Dalles 37
Trout Lake 66, St. Stephen’s Academy 11
Stevenson 30, Hudson’s Bay 25
C.S. Lewis Academy 51, Horizon Christian 25
Horizon Christian 25, Trinity Academy 23
Dufur 53, Ione-Arlington 27
Imbler 60, South Wasco 20
North Clackamas Christian 73, South Wasco 31
Boys Wrestling
Copeland Louis finished fourth at 132 pounds to lead the Hood River Valley effort at the Larry Owings Invitational at Canby.
Quinn Brenner, Adrian Miramontes, and Harley Scott all had third place finishes for The Dalles at the White Buffalo Invitational at Madras
Girls Wrestling
The Dalles’ Ivy Arguello won the 110 pound division at the White Buffalo Invitational at Madras