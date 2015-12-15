December 18 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

The Dalles 71, Elma 58

Kalama 76, Columbia 69

Fort Vancouver 95, Stevenson 36

Mannahouse Christian 48, Dufur 41

 

Girls Basketball

The Dalles 42, Sutherlin 38

Fort Vancouver 43, Stevenson 18

Dufur 57, Mannahouse Christian 12

 

