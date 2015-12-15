December 15 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Columbia 67, Hockinson 44
Lyle-Wishram 71, Cornerstone Christian 45
Heppner 61, Klickitat-Glenwood 49
Girls Basketball
Irrigon 67, Sherman 35
Heppner 35, Dufur 33
