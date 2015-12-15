December 15 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Columbia 67, Hockinson 44

Lyle-Wishram 71, Cornerstone Christian 45

Heppner 61, Klickitat-Glenwood 49

 

Girls Basketball

Irrigon 67, Sherman 35

Heppner 35, Dufur 33

 

