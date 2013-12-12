December 12-13 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

The Dalles 75, Astoria 45

Klickitat-Glenwood 81, Elgin 64

Klickitat-Glenwood 80, Pine Eagle 77

South Wasco 60, Perrydale 23

South Wasco 56, Open Door Christian 48

Horizon Christian 43, St. Stephen’s Academy 39

Crosspoint Christian 55, Sherman 38

Illinois Valley 57, Sherman 32

Eddyville 67, Trout Lake 35

Girls Basketball

The Dalles 57, Astoria 30

Columbia 43, Kalama 35

Trout Lake 57, Eddyville 22

Horizon Christian 36, St. Stephan’s Academy 32

Crosspoint Christian 48, Sherman 26

Sherman 55, Illinois Valley 23

Perrydale 35, South Wasco 27

South Wasco 61, Open Door Christian 21

Boys Wrestling

Hood River Valley took third at the Rick Sanders Invitational at Lincoln High School in Portland. Copeland Louis, Ty Baker, and Owen Watts all earned second place finishes.

The Dalles’ Alfred Brackenbury won four out of five matches to finished second at 190 pounds at the Culver Invitational. The Riverhawks’ Harley Scott was fifth at 144 pounds.

Girls Wrestling

Hood River Valley had two individual champions at the Eagles finished fourth in the team standings at the Rick Sanders Invitational at Portland’s Lincoln High School. Shaylee Chavez was first at 100 pounds, and Valeria Solorio Campos won at 170.

The Dalles’ Marie-Louise McCracken won all four of her matches to win at 122 pounds at the Culver Invitational.