December 12-13 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
The Dalles 75, Astoria 45
Klickitat-Glenwood 81, Elgin 64
Klickitat-Glenwood 80, Pine Eagle 77
South Wasco 60, Perrydale 23
South Wasco 56, Open Door Christian 48
Horizon Christian 43, St. Stephen’s Academy 39
Crosspoint Christian 55, Sherman 38
Illinois Valley 57, Sherman 32
Eddyville 67, Trout Lake 35
Girls Basketball
The Dalles 57, Astoria 30
Columbia 43, Kalama 35
Trout Lake 57, Eddyville 22
Horizon Christian 36, St. Stephan’s Academy 32
Crosspoint Christian 48, Sherman 26
Sherman 55, Illinois Valley 23
Perrydale 35, South Wasco 27
South Wasco 61, Open Door Christian 21
Boys Wrestling
Hood River Valley took third at the Rick Sanders Invitational at Lincoln High School in Portland. Copeland Louis, Ty Baker, and Owen Watts all earned second place finishes.
The Dalles’ Alfred Brackenbury won four out of five matches to finished second at 190 pounds at the Culver Invitational. The Riverhawks’ Harley Scott was fifth at 144 pounds.
Girls Wrestling
Hood River Valley had two individual champions at the Eagles finished fourth in the team standings at the Rick Sanders Invitational at Portland’s Lincoln High School. Shaylee Chavez was first at 100 pounds, and Valeria Solorio Campos won at 170.
The Dalles’ Marie-Louise McCracken won all four of her matches to win at 122 pounds at the Culver Invitational.