December 11 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Bend 95, Hood River Valley 81

Sherman 45, Cove 42

Lyle-Wishram 66, Trout Lake 45

Eddyville 65, Dufur 35

 

Girls Basketball

Gresham 40, Hood River Valley 37

Dufur 66, Eddyville 7

Sherman 35, Cove 32

 

