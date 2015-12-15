December 11 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Bend 95, Hood River Valley 81
Sherman 45, Cove 42
Lyle-Wishram 66, Trout Lake 45
Eddyville 65, Dufur 35
Girls Basketball
Gresham 40, Hood River Valley 37
Dufur 66, Eddyville 7
Sherman 35, Cove 32
Boys Basketball
Bend 95, Hood River Valley 81
Sherman 45, Cove 42
Lyle-Wishram 66, Trout Lake 45
Eddyville 65, Dufur 35
Girls Basketball
Gresham 40, Hood River Valley 37
Dufur 66, Eddyville 7
Sherman 35, Cove 32
We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.
Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected. Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions. After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.