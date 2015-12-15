Deal Approved To Provide In-Custody Forensic Evaluation At NORCOR

Wasco County Commissioners approved a three-year agreement between Northern Oregon Regional Corrections and Northwest Forensic Institute to provide in-custody forensic evaluations for some individuals held at the regional corrections facility. Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill says this will ensure timely and high-quality professional evaluations to support judicial and corrections processes. A forensic evaluation is an impartial mental health or psychological assessment ordered by a court or legal system to answer specific legal questions rather than to provide personal therapy. Magill says the four NORCOR county sheriffs had noted inmates who need this process were experiencing long waiting times for the evaluations. The four NORCOR counties are splitting the cost of the contract.