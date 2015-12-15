Daytime Bridge Delays Cancelled For Friday

Drivers crossing the Hood River–White Salmon Bridge avoided daytime traffic delays Friday, after preparatory work was completed ahead of schedule. The planned daytime traffic impacts from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. have been canceled. However, the bridge was still closed completely to all vehicle traffic overnight for steel and coating maintenance. Daytime single-lane closures will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this coming Monday (November 16) through Friday (November 20), November 23rd and 24th, and weekdays from November 30th through December 11th. Drivers should plan for delays and allow extra travel time.