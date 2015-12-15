Daybreak & Bakeoven Solar Projects Begin Operations

Energy company Avangrid says it has started commercial operations at the Daybreak and Bakeoven solar projects in Wasco County, sending power to the Portland General Electric grid.  Daybreak has a capacity of 189 megawatts, and Bakeoven can deliver up to 80 megawatts.  Avangrid installed a combined 650,000 solar panels at Daybreak and Bakeoven, which are located adjacent to each other.  Together, the projects are expected to produce hundreds of gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.  Construction supported over 300  jobs, and Avangrid estimates the two projects will generate approximately $40 million in tax revenue over their life span, and support several permanent, full-time jobs for the ongoing operation and maintenance.  Daybreak and Bakeoven are the first commercial-scale solar projects built in Wasco County.

