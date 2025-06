The Dallesport Water District will be receiving a $185,000 grant from Klickitat PUD’s Landfill Gas Improvement Fund. Klickitat County Commissioner Todd Andrews says it will be used to provide the system larger ATEC capacity to filter out iron and manganese from Dallesport water. The water district needs to do the work to meet a state requirement. Klickitat County’s public works department will provide assistance in procuring the equipment and installation.