Dallesport Sewer Rates Go Up

Klickitat County Commissioners approved a 10% increase of wastewater rates in Dallesport. That will move the base rate from $68.07 to $74.88. There will also be a small increase in the hook-up fee to $6,000. Commissioner Ron Ihrig said after holding a question-and-answer session with Dallesport residents last week, he said there are a few things the County needs to do, including visiting with Dallesport residents every six months to provide information about the system. County Public Works Director Jeff Hunter noted they will be applying for a loan or grant from the state for system upgrades “very shortly.”