D21 To Expand Pilot Program For Student Cell Phones

The North Wasco County School District 21 Board reached a consensus to expand a pilot program to prevent students having cell phones in class at The Dalles Middle School to the other schools in the district until it fully develops its own policy as mandated by an executive order from Oregon Governor Tina Kotek. Board members felt a sample policy developed by the Oregon School Boards Association was too lenient compared to the pilot at the middle school, which centered on separating phones and other smart devices from students, and consequences for violating the rule. Superintendent Cheryl Bernal said it would help school administrators to have a consistent policy from the start of the school year. Under the executive order, the district needs to adopt a policy by October 31 and implement it by December 31. Bernal noted teaching staff does not report to work until next week, and she would like to get their feedback before the board moves forward with adopting a formal policy.