D21 Taking Applications For Board Vacancy

North Wasco County School District 21 is taking applications for its now vacant Zone 2 position on the board. Dayna Wynn-Elledge recently resigned from the position, which represents an area southwest of The Dalles. To qualify for this position applicants must be a legally registered voter, and a current resident of Zone 2 that has lived within the zone for one year. Applications are available at nwasco.k12.or.us. Applications will be accepted until March 27th at 4:00 p.m. Interviews will be scheduled prior to a regular school board meeting and will be open to the public. Qualified applications will be notified of the scheduled interviews as soon as possible.