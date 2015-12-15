D21 Taking Applications For Board Vacancy

North Wasco County School District 21 is taking applications for its now vacant Zone 2 position on the board.  Dayna Wynn-Elledge recently resigned from the position, which represents an area southwest of The Dalles.  To qualify for this position applicants must be a legally registered voter, and a current resident of Zone 2 that has lived within the zone for one year.  Applications are available at nwasco.k12.or.us.  Applications will be accepted until March 27th at 4:00 p.m.   Interviews will be scheduled prior to a regular school board meeting and will be open to the public.  Qualified applications will be notified of the scheduled interviews as soon as possible.  

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK