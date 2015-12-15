D21 Holding Reunification Exercise Monday

North Wasco County School District 21 will conduct its first Reunification Functional Exercise on Monday, June 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Innovations Academy on the Wahtonka Campus. The exercise is part of the district’s planning for school safety and emergency preparedness. The functional exercise will use guidance from the I Love U Guys Foundation Standard Reunification Method, a nationally recognized protocol designed to safely and efficiently reunite students with their families following a significant emergency. District Office staff and community partners will practice roles, communication procedures, and logistics that would be required during an actual incident. Reunification is one of the most complex components of school emergency response. This hands-on exercise will allow staff to practice the process in a controlled environment, identify areas for improvement, and strengthen coordination across departments. This is a functional training exercise only. There is no emergency, and normal operations at other district locations will continue as scheduled.