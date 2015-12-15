D21 Appoints Director of Teaching, Learning, and Assessment

North Wasco County School District 21 has appointed Dr. Allison Ivey as its new Director of Teaching, Learning and Assessment.  Ivey will oversee D-21’s K–12 curriculum development, staff professional learning, assessment systems, school improvement initiatives, and federal program administration.  Ivey brings extensive experience in district and school improvement, instructional leadership, and equity-centered policy development.  Most recently, she served with the Oregon Department of Education as a District Support Specialist with the Intensive Program and as Digital Learning Program Specialist & Interim Director.  Ivey began her career as a classroom teacher in Nevada and California before serving as an Instructional Coach and Restorative Justice School-Based Coach.  She has also served in higher education as an assistant professor and adjunct instructor at the University of Oregon, and as an adjunct instructor at Great Basin College, leading coursework and clinical experiences designed to strengthen K–12 instructional practice.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK