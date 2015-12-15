Cruise The Gorge Weekend

The upcoming weekend is Cruise the Gorge weekend in The Dalles.  The Neon Cruise will take place through downtown The Dalles on Friday evening, with the Show in the Shade set for Sorosis Park on Saturday.  Steve Hudson of the Mid-Columbia Car Club says they are expecting car enthusiasts from the Northwest and beyond to take part, with the added attraction of Dennis Gage from the television program My Classic Car coming for the second time in recent years.  For information on the Cruise the Gorge schedule, go to midcolumbiacarclub.org.

