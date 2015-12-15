Cruise The Gorge Set For This Weekend

The 33rd Annual Cruise The Gorge Weekend gets started on Friday evening in The Dalles.  The Neon Cruise kicks it all off at 7 p.m. on Friday evening, and is open to anyone who wants to loop through downtown The Dalles in their favorite vehicle.  Then it’s the Show In The Shade at Sorosis Park beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, with judging taking place until noon and the Parade of Champions at 2 p.m.  Mid-Columbia Car Club President Kerry Lauritsen says there will be car enthusiasts from throughout the Northwest taking part.  The weekend wraps up on Sunday with the Dufur Threshing Bee Car Show in Dufur Community Park starting at 9 a.m.  Details are available at midcolumbiacarclub.org.

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