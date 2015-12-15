CRGNSA Lifts Fire Restrictions

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area have lifted all Public Use Restrictions on campfires, smoking and other activities. Officials are still urging visitors to use caution. Vegetation remains dry and can ignite from even a small spark. Smokers should dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray. Drivers should avoid tall grass and areas with dry vegetation, where hot exhaust systems or catalytic converters can start fires. Make sure towing chains aren’t dragging on the ground, and maintain proper tire pressure to help prevent sparks from exposed rims. And if you build a campfire, make sure it’s completely out and cold to the touch before leaving. Officials also warn that fire restrictions may remain in effect on neighboring state and private lands in Oregon and Washington. Visitors are responsible for knowing the restrictions wherever they’re traveling.