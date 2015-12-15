Crews Put Out Fire In Klickitat County Wednesday

Fire crews in Klickitat County put out a Wednesday afternoon fire near the junctions of Highways 97 and 14. It burned approximately 100 acres, and was reported at about noon on Wednesday. Highway 14 was closed for about 40 minutes as a result of the fire. Klickitat County Rural Fire District 7 responded to the fire, which was brought under control within a couple of hours as forward progress was stopped. Crews from Wishram, Goldendale, and the Washington Department of Natural Resources also responded, along with the Washington State Police and Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.