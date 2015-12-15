Crews Make Progress On High Lava Fire

Firefighters on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest are making steady progress on the High Lava Fire burning in the Canyon Creek area, strengthening containment lines along the north and west sides of the fire. Officials say the small spot fires that developed along Forest Road 54 earlier this week have now been secured. Although the fire grew significantly Thursday, it remains within planned containment boundaries. Firefighters say west winds could increase fire activity. Crews are continuing strategic burnout operations along Forest Road 54, working from west to east to remove fuels ahead of the fire’s path. As the fire slowly advances toward Forest Road 34 and the West Crater Trailhead, firefighters are extinguishing spot fires and reinforcing containment lines with additional defensive firing operations. More firefighting resources are on the way, including interagency hotshot crews, Type 6 fire engines, and specialized drones to support suppression and containment efforts.