Crews Keep Brush Fire Small

Fire crews held a grass fire south of Highway 14 near Lyle at milepost 72 to less than a quarter acre. Lyle Fire & Rescue District 4 says the fire was situated adjacent to the railroad tracks on the north side, in close proximity to a 20-foot rock cliff. Lyle and Bingen Fire along with Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area crews responded to the fire, which was extinguished in less than an hour. A representative from Burlington Northern Santa Fe responded and ensured train operations were halted for firefighter safety. Crews successfully deployed two hose lines from Highway 14 up over the beach area between the highway and railroad tracks.