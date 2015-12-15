Crews Do Firing Operations On High Lava Fire

Crews on the High Lava Fire on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest took advantage of favorable weather Monday to begin two firing operations, and are expected to continue Tuesday. In the northeastern portion of the fire, firefighters started burning along the primary containment line, moving the fire’s active edge toward more advantageous control lines, including roads. Officials say that work will reinforce containment lines and build depth in areas where crews cannot safely operate on the ground. Fire officials say moderate fire behavior continues on the southwest side of the fire, with moderate activity elsewhere. The fire is 1,915 acres in size and is 25 percent contained. The fire area will remain warm and dry today, with cooler conditions expected through the rest of the week. Winds could gust to around 20 miles per hour Tuesday before weakening and shifting west Wednesday. Officials say humidity and overnight recovery will also improve as cooler, moister air moves into the area.