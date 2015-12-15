Crews Bring Steele Fire Under Control

Crews were able to get under control a late Thursday afternoon fire southeast of The Dalles in the area of the 2500 block of Steele Road. Three single-engine scoopers were mobilized to help ground crews contain the fire driven by strong winds that forced evacuation advisories in the nearby area for a short time. The fire also shut down a portion of Highway 197 and 8 Mile Road. It was blown to the southeast by 25 to 30 mile per hour winds, but crews kept the fire west of Highway 197 and north of 5 Mile Road. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue said the fire will remain in patrol status through Friday. The Petersburg Rural Fire Protection Association, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Dufur Fire, the Dallesport Fire District, and private landowners were all involved in the firefighting effort.