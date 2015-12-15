Cram Fire At 77% Containment

The Cram Fire east and northeast of Madras is at 77% containment. There were some areas of heat detected in the southeast portion of the fire Wednesday, well within the perimeter of the 95,736 acre footprint. Firefighters continue to patrol and mop-up to further secure containment lines. With hot temperatures and strong winds forecast today, unburned green islands within the fire perimeter may produce smoke and isolated tree torching could occur. Work is ongoing to restore soil stability and vegetative cover in areas impacted by suppression-related activities.