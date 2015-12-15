Crag Rats 100th Anniversary Celebration Saturday

The Crag Rats, Hood River County’s iconic search and rescue organization, celebrates 100 years on Saturday at The Ruins in Hood River.  The organization’s John Rust says they currently about 100 members, 50 who are active responders.  Saturday’s celebration at The Ruins in Hood River will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a centennial presentation at 6 p.m. and music by Rattlin’ Bones at 7 p.m.  There will be demonstrations of rescue systems, and an auction of a night at Silcox Hut to benefit their project to construct a 100-year legacy training wall.  It’s free and open to the public.

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