Cox Named Explore The Dalles Tourism Director

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has named Lynn Cox as Tourism Director for Explore The Dalles. Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson says Cox brings over two decades of leadership experience in destination marketing, community engagement, and customer experience design, most recently with Intel Corporation’s Sales and Marketing Group. In her new role, Cox will lead destination marketing efforts, manage strategic partnerships, and oversee the promotion of The Dalles as a premier travel and recreation hub in the Pacific Northwest. As Tourism Director, Cox will lead campaigns highlighting local attractions, dining, lodging, and outdoor recreation, while strengthening partnerships with businesses and regional tourism organizations.