Corvallis Man Killed In Highway 97 Accident

A Corvallis man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on Highway 97 near milepost 43 in Sherman County. The Oregon State Police says a preliminary investigation indicated a northbound car driven by 66-year-old Eric Neal Barton of Corvallis crossed into the southbound lane at about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday evening and struck a southbound commercial motor vehicle and trailer operated by 35-year-old Preston Dejion Shepherd of Hanford, California, near the rear drive tires. The OSP says Barton was declared deceased at the scene. Shepherd was reportedly uninjured. The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation. OSP was assisted by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.