Coplin Named New Providence Hood River Chief Administrator

Providence Health Services has announced that Rebecca Coplin will be the new chief administrator at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.  Coplin has been in the same role at Providence Seaside Hospital since 2021, and has been with Providence for 23 years.  Prior to being in Seaside, Coplin was executive director of clinical programs and institutes for Providence Oregon, and before that worked in strategic management services.  Coplin’s background includes a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and chemistry from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in health care administration from Washington University in St. Louis.  Coplin will start at Providence Hood River on October 20.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK