Coplin Named New Providence Hood River Chief Administrator

Providence Health Services has announced that Rebecca Coplin will be the new chief administrator at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Coplin has been in the same role at Providence Seaside Hospital since 2021, and has been with Providence for 23 years. Prior to being in Seaside, Coplin was executive director of clinical programs and institutes for Providence Oregon, and before that worked in strategic management services. Coplin’s background includes a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and chemistry from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in health care administration from Washington University in St. Louis. Coplin will start at Providence Hood River on October 20.