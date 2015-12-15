Construction To Start On White Salmon Water Infrastructure

Construction is set to begin Monday on water infrastructure upgrades along Spring Street and North Main Avenue in White Salmon.  It is the start of the North Main Booster Pump Station Project, and city officials say it is designed to improve both everyday water service and emergency fire flow capacity for residents in the North Main/Simmons Road pressure zone.  The new booster pump station is intended to restore and improve service to the zone by connecting it to the Spring Street Reservoir, which has sufficient capacity to meet current and future needs.  The project is being funded by a $2.4 million state Public Works Board Loan as well as $177,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.  It was originally scheduled to begin three weeks ago.  The public should expect traffic impacts and potential detours in the construction area, especially as work moves westward.  A detour map is available online at whitesalmonwa.gov.

