Construction On Federal Street Plaza Starts Monday

Construction on the Federal Street Plaza in downtown The Dalles will begin on Monday. The project is located on Federal Street between 1ˢᵗ and 2ⁿᵈ Streets and is expected to be completed by the end of October. Work that may require lane closures or temporary road closures is anticipated to occur from mid-June through the end of July. During this time, expect periodic traffic impacts in and around Federal Street between 1ˢᵗ and the alley south of 2ⁿᵈ Street. The contractor will provide advance notice of traffic impacts in the form of a press release. Access to nearby businesses will be maintained throughout construction. Public parking in the 1ˢᵗ Street Public Lot between Washington Street and Federal Street will remain open, with access from Washington Street. The City is issuing a reminder that on-street parking in the downtown core is reserved for customer use. Business owners, employees, and tenants are encouraged to use public parking lots. Updates on traffic conditions and project progress will continue to be shared on the City’s social media and website at thedalles.org.