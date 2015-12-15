Community Music Festival Planned for The Dalles In March

A new three-day community festival celebrating, music, arts, and local culture is planned for downtown The Dalles in March. Two non-profit groups, The Dalles Overground and the Performing Arts Initiative, will launch The Hoot from March 6-8. Organizers say it is designed for all ages and offered free to the public, and will bring together critically acclaimed artists, emerging regional talents, and local youth performers across intimate venues within easy walking distance, including the historic Granada Theatre, Herbring House, River City Saloon, and Wines On Second. There will also be a Coffee with the Songwriters event the mornings of both March 7 and 8, a community fun run, a Beer & Yoga event, and an array of arts, cultural activities, and small business promotions. The Dalles Overground is an all-volunteer nonprofit seeking to bring original arts and culture to The Dalles, and facilitate, promote, and encourage community, diversity, and inclusiveness through artistic platforms.