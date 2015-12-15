Community Meeting On Projects In The Dalles On October 30

The City of The Dalles will host a Community Informational Meeting on October 30 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.  The meeting will provide updates on three upcoming City projects: the Federal Street Plaza, the Westside Interceptor – Phase 2 project, and the First Street Streetscaping project.  City staff will provide project overviews, construction timelines, and details on what to expect during construction, including traffic patterns, parking changes, and access.  City officials say the meeting is intended to inform business and property owners, residents, and others who work, shop, or visit downtown about project impacts and progress.  Attendees will have the opportunity to ask clarifying questions.  Project updates will be posted online at www.thedalles.org/DTprojects, and staff contact information will be provided during the meeting for additional questions.

