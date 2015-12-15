Community Legacy Initiative Planned For March 19

A group of ten Mid-Columbia non-profits will be hosting the “Community Legacy Initiative” on March 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center.  The Next Door Development Director Amanda Lawrence says the goal of the event is to help people get there will or estate plan in order.  She says they will have a panel of experts to provide guidance on how to plan for ensuring your family is able to move forward after you are gone.  Lawrence says their panel will include a CPA, wealth management expert, and an attorney.  There is no charge to attend, and you can register at eventbrite.com.

