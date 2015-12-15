Commissioners Still Undecided On Vacancy

Wasco County Commissioners Scott Hege and Jeff Justesen will wait until their next meeting July 15 before making a decision on how to proceed with filling the vacancy on the panel left by the passing of Phil Brady on May 19. But both indicated they were leaning toward not using an application process. Hege said with only six months left in the term to be filled, and the election in November, going through applications would probably take too much time, leaving either appointing someone without that process or leaving the seat open until the November vote as their options. Hege did say he and Justesen are covering all the work that needs to be done. Justesen said he will be ready by the July 15 meeting to move forward.