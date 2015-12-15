Command Of Burdoin Fire Transferred

With containment of the Burdoin Fire now at 94%, management of the fire transitioned from Complex Incident Management Northwest Team 13 to a Type 4 incident management organization on Sunday.  The Type 4 group will continue to monitor and patrol firelines and extinguish hotspots within 200 feet of residences and structures across the fire footprint.  Interior smoke and hot spots are anticipated to remain on the landscape.  Concerned residents who see smoke or flames near their homes should report them to 911.  The area around the “horseshoe” east of the Klickitat River has lines secured 100 to 200 feet, but fire managers are not ready to call it fully contained at this time.  The Type 4 team will continue to widen and reinforce those control lines.  In addition, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon rescinded all remaining evacuation advisories for the fire area.  The fire was listed as 10,675 acres in size.

