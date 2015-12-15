Columbia River Salmon & Steelhead Fisheries

Oregon and Washington fishery managers have finalized preseason planning for 2025 Columbia River summer recreational salmon and steelhead fisheries. For the summer season, retention of jack hatchery Chinook and hatchery steelhead will be open starting June 16 from the Astoria-Megler Bridge upstream to the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco, WA. Due to the low summer Chinook forecast of 38,000 adults and allocation guidance, adult Chinook retention will be closed in summer season fisheries downstream of Priest Rapids Dam. Retention of sockeye will be allowed June 22 to July 6. The daily adult bag limit is two salmon/steelhead, but only one may be a hatchery steelhead a nd only one may be a sockeye. When sockeye retention is closed during the summer season, the daily adult bag limit is one hatchery steelhead. Anglers must stop fishing for jack salmon after taking a daily limit of adult salmon or steelhead. Hatchery steelhead retention will be allowed through July 31 from the Astoria-Megler Bridge upstream to The Dalles Dam and through Aug. 31 from The Dalles Dam upstream to the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco, WA with a reduced bag limit of one fish.