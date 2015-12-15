Columbia River Gorge NSA Named NDI Community Partner of the Year

The Next Door has named the U.S. Forest Service Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area its 2026 Community Partner of the Year. The award recognizes the agency’s long-running partnership helping connect local youth with nature, job skills, and career opportunities through the Summer Youth Employment Program. Since 2009, local teens have spent each summer working alongside Forest Service crews on projects like trail restoration, invasive plant removal, and habitat conservation throughout the Columbia Gorge. Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Beth Kennedy says the program teaches teamwork, communication, and responsibility while introducing participants to careers in public lands management. The Next Door says many former participants have gone on to internships, seasonal jobs, and full-time careers with the Forest Service.