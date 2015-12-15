Columbia River Gorge NSA Named NDI Community Partner of the Year

The Next Door has named the U.S. Forest Service Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area its 2026 Community Partner of the Year.  The award recognizes the agency’s long-running partnership helping connect local youth with nature, job skills, and career opportunities through the Summer Youth Employment Program.  Since 2009, local teens have spent each summer working alongside Forest Service crews on projects like trail restoration, invasive plant removal, and habitat conservation throughout the Columbia Gorge.  Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Beth Kennedy says the program teaches teamwork, communication, and responsibility while introducing participants to careers in public lands management.  The Next Door says many former participants have gone on to internships, seasonal jobs, and full-time careers with the Forest Service.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK