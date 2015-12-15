Columbia Gorge CASA 101 Events Planned

Columbia Gorge CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, will be holding a pair of its CASA 101 events to educate people about how they advocate in legal proceedings for children who have experienced abuse and neglect and the important role of CASA volunteers. The first will be this Tuesday at 5:30 in the Ferment Brewing Company Beer Hall in Hood River, and the second on June 4 at 4:30 at CASA’s new satellite office in the Copper West Building in The Dalles. CASA Executive Director Christopher Janetzko says the need for volunteers continues to grow, particularly in Wasco County. RSVP’s are appreciated but not required. E-mail training@gorgecasa.org.