Columbia Gateway URA Incentive Program Gets Update

The Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency has updated its incentive program for development in the downtown core.  The revised program will now offer up to $300,000 per property in matching funds for eligible projects to use on interior upgrades, safety and code compliance, and mixed-use redevelopment.  City of The Dalles Economic Development Officer Jacob Anderson says the maximum has gone up from $50,000.  There are new incentives to support housing development downtown, and a streamlined approval process for smaller projects.  Application information is available at thedalles.org.

