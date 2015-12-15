Columbia Gateway URA Considers Small Business Expansion Program

The Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency board discussed a matrix of 51 different ideas on how it can support revitalization of downtown The Dalles. One idea that got some support is a business expansion and creation grant program, based on something currently being done in Pendleton. Agency Manager Jacob Anderson says these would be fairly small grants, but they can bring positive results. URA board members were supportive of the idea. Finding a way to reduce the cost of system development charges for businesses moving into vacant and unused buildings was also brought up. The topic was discussed in a workshop format with no decisions made.