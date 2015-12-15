Columbia Gateway URA Approves SDC Assistance Program

The Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency board approved a commercial systems development charge assistance program for small businesses locating in existing buildings within the URA district in downtown The Dalles. Assistance would support eligible redevelopment and productive reuse while preserving the City’s SDC payment obligations imposed to mitigate impacts of development on public infrastructure. URA Manager Jacob Anderson told the URA board this program is specifically designed for small businesses. The proposed maximum is 100% of the two largest positive net SDC categories plus 75% of each remaining positive category, capped at $15,000 per Project. The program was made to be retroactive to the start of the current fiscal year on July 1.