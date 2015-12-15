Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation Announces Progress On Two Projects

Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation has announced progress on a pair of affordable housing projects this week. CCHC Executive Director Karen Long says work is getting underway on the 76-unit Lupine Hills development, formally known as Chenowith Housing. Long announced they closed on financing Wednesday, and construction mobilization started Thursday. The project includes twenty units targeted for Veterans, and the remainder towards families. Long added CCHC signed a purchase and sale agreement this week for White Salmon’s Beth-El Shalom Apartments. The 46-unit complex serves senior and disabled households, and CCHC will be rehabilitating the property to preserve the affordable housing stock in White Salmon.